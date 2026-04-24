Microsoft makes Copilot agent mode default in Word Excel PowerPoint

Copilot drafts, crunches numbers, refreshes slides

Now, Copilot can draft and reorganize docs in Word, crunch numbers and spot trends in Excel, and refresh your slides to match templates in PowerPoint.

Powered by smarter AI models (with a little help from Work IQ), it's designed to take care of the repetitive stuff so you can focus on bigger projects.

Microsoft also plans more upgrades, like better accuracy for complex work, and early usage data shows increased engagement and satisfaction.