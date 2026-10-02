Microsoft may allow Windows 11 setup without Microsoft account
Technology
Microsoft is considering letting users set up Windows 11 without forcing a Microsoft account at the start, a change hinted at by Microsoft Developer Community VP Scott Hanselman in March 2026.
Right now, you have to make an account during setup, even though you can switch to a local one later.
Microsoft to improve taskbar, File Explorer
A lot of people have been frustrated with the account requirement, and some even use tools like Rufus or Ventoy to get around it.
Microsoft seems to be listening: besides this possible change, Windows chief Pavan Davuluri says updates are on the way for better taskbar customization and smoother File Explorer performance, all aimed at making life easier for users.