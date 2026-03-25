Microsoft may soon allow local account setup in Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft is considering letting users set up Windows 11 without forcing a Microsoft account, a rule that's frustrated people for years.
Right now, you can only switch to a local account after setup, which many find annoying.
Microsoft Developer Community VP Scott Hanselman, recently admitted on X that they've heard the complaints loud and clear.
Addressing user feedback with new features
Microsoft is also rolling out new features based on what users want, like being able to move your taskbar and having more control over updates.
They're also promising smoother File Explorer performance and better system reliability, showing they're serious about making Windows 11 work better for everyone.