Microsoft merges Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot into single app
Big news: Microsoft is combining its Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps into a single platform, launching mid-September 2026.
The new app will let users sign in with their work, school, or personal account, and switch between their personal and work accounts using an account switcher within Copilot, all in one place, with access to email, calendars, and cloud services.
Standard features like file uploads, image generation, and text or voice chat are sticking around for everyone.
Microsoft retires features, offers Office integrations
If you're a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you'll get extra perks like higher usage limits, plus direct integration with Word, Excel, and Outlook.
Heads up: Group chats, Podcasts, and Deep Research mode are being retired after August 18, 2026. So if you want to keep any group chat content or podcasts, make sure to save them before the deadline.
Transitioning should be smooth. Mobile users may need to download the updated app manually while desktop users should be guided through the transition, and web users will be redirected to the updated version of Copilot online.