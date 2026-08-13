Microsoft merges Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot into single app

Big news: Microsoft is combining its Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps into a single platform, launching mid-September 2026.

The new app will let users sign in with their work, school, or personal account, and switch between their personal and work accounts using an account switcher within Copilot, all in one place, with access to email, calendars, and cloud services.

Standard features like file uploads, image generation, and text or voice chat are sticking around for everyone.