Microsoft Office users: urgent security alert from CERT-In Technology Jan 19, 2026

CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) issued an alert about Microsoft Office memory-handling vulnerabilities.

These bugs—CVE-2026-20952 and CVE-2026-20953—are Microsoft Office remote code execution vulnerabilities that can let attackers take control of your computer if you open or even just preview a dodgy file.

Microsoft patched them on January 13, so updates are out now.