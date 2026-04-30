Microsoft overhauls Windows Insider program with experimental and beta channels
Microsoft just overhauled its Windows Insider Program to make things simpler and more user-friendly.
Starting with Build 26300.8289 (launched April 24, 2026), Insiders now get two main channels: Experimental and Beta.
There's also a new Feature Flags page for Dev users, letting you switch features on or off for more control while testing.
Windows Insider channels simplify testing
The new Experimental channel merges the old Dev and Canary options, so you can try out early features, even ones that might never launch.
The Beta channel now gives instant access to newly announced features, skipping those confusing slow rollouts from before.
Plus, switching between channels is way easier thanks to in-place upgrades in most cases: in-place upgrades make switching easier in most cases, though some channels or platform paths still require a clean install.
Overall, these updates are meant to make testing Windows smoother, clearer, and less of a hassle for everyone involved.