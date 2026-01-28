Microsoft Paint and Notepad just got smarter with AI

Microsoft is rolling out AI-powered updates for Paint and Notepad, currently available to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels. Some features require signing in with a Microsoft account or a Copilot+ PC to try these upgrades, which bring fresh creative tools and smarter editing right to your desktop.

Paint: Create with prompts, color like a pro The new Coloring Book feature in Paint lets you type in fun prompts—like "a cute fluffy cat on a donut"—and get four black-and-white images to use or save.

Plus, the fill tool now has a slider so you can fine-tune how colors blend or stay sharp.

Notepad: Real-time AI writing help and better formatting Notepad now offers live AI features like Write, Rewrite, and Summarize that stream results.

Markdown support gets an upgrade too—with strikethrough shortcuts and easier nested lists—making notes more organized than ever.

A handy "What's New" screen appears on first launch after new features are added so you never miss an update.