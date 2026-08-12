Microsoft patches 421 vulnerabilities including active Windows 0-day exploit
Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday is a big one: 421 security flaws have been patched across Windows, Office, Azure, and SharePoint.
The headline fix? A zero-day bug in Windows that hackers were already using to take over systems and access files.
Basically, if you haven't updated yet, now's the time.
Windows 11 gains File Explorer updates
Two more zero-day vulnerabilities got squashed, including one that could allow an attacker to gain administrative privileges on a compromised computer.
On the brighter side, Windows 11 picked up some handy File Explorer upgrades: think clearer file sizes and smoother tab navigation.
Plus, Windows Hello now works with external fingerprint readers, and Voice Access can filter out background noise.
Quick tip: Hit Settings > Windows Update and restart your device to stay safe.