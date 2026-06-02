Microsoft phases out Anthropic's Claude Code, shifts to Copilot CLI
Technology
Microsoft is phasing out Anthropic's Claude Code for its employees by June 30, 2026, and steering most internal Claude Code licenses toward GitHub Copilot CLI instead.
Claude Code had a quick rise after Microsoft's December 2025 internal rollout of free access, but now Microsoft wants most internal users on a single AI-powered tool for software development.
Retains Anthropic models while cutting costs
The main reason: unifying tools to keep things simple and efficient.
Moving to Copilot CLI helps Microsoft cut costs as the fiscal year wraps up, while also making sure everything works smoothly with its existing systems.
Good news: Anthropic's models like Claude Sonnet 4.5 will still be available within Copilot CLI, so developers won't lose access to their favorite AI features.