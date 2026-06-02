Microsoft phases out Anthropic's Claude Code, shifts to Copilot CLI

Retains Anthropic models while cutting costs

The main reason: unifying tools to keep things simple and efficient.

Moving to Copilot CLI helps Microsoft cut costs as the fiscal year wraps up, while also making sure everything works smoothly with its existing systems.

Good news: Anthropic's models like Claude Sonnet 4.5 will still be available within Copilot CLI, so developers won't lose access to their favorite AI features.