Microsoft plans to remove 'for entertainment purposes only' Copilot label

Microsoft to update Copilot terms

Copilot's terms of use have changed along with its features.

Early on, Microsoft warned users about possible errors and kept things light.

Even after improvements and deeper integration into apps (even CEO Satya Nadella uses it), the old "for entertainment purposes only" label stuck around.

Now, Microsoft plans to update those terms again so it matches what Copilot can really do, and it wants you to explore everything it offers across its software suite.