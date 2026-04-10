Microsoft plans to remove 'for entertainment purposes only' Copilot label
Microsoft is updating how it talks about Copilot, its AI assistant that started out as a Bing search tool.
It used to be labeled for "entertainment purposes only," but now Microsoft says that doesn't fit anymore.
It's encouraging everyone to try out Copilot's growing abilities and not just think of it as a novelty.
Microsoft to update Copilot terms
Copilot's terms of use have changed along with its features.
Early on, Microsoft warned users about possible errors and kept things light.
Even after improvements and deeper integration into apps (even CEO Satya Nadella uses it), the old "for entertainment purposes only" label stuck around.
Now, Microsoft plans to update those terms again so it matches what Copilot can really do, and it wants you to explore everything it offers across its software suite.