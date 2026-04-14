Microsoft raises Surface PC prices citing higher memory costs

ASUS PCs offer better value

The price hikes hit other models too, like the Surface Laptop Studio, which is now $2,000 after a $200 increase.

Even the entry-level Laptop Go 3 went from $900 to $1,200.

Microsoft says it is all about higher memory and component costs, but these new prices also make it clear that many Surface PCs are lagging behind rivals in specs for what you pay.

Competitors like ASUS are offering better performance for less or similar cash, making Microsoft's lineup a tougher sell right now.