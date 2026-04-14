Microsoft raises Surface PC prices citing higher memory costs
Microsoft just bumped up prices on its Surface PCs, with some models now costing $100 to $500 more. This is all thanks to a RAM shortage that is hitting the Windows 11 ecosystem.
The 12-inch Surface Pro now starts at $1,050 (up from $800 last year), and the 13-inch version has jumped from $1,000 to $1,500.
So if you were eyeing a new Surface, you might want to double-check those price tags.
ASUS PCs offer better value
The price hikes hit other models too, like the Surface Laptop Studio, which is now $2,000 after a $200 increase.
Even the entry-level Laptop Go 3 went from $900 to $1,200.
Microsoft says it is all about higher memory and component costs, but these new prices also make it clear that many Surface PCs are lagging behind rivals in specs for what you pay.
Competitors like ASUS are offering better performance for less or similar cash, making Microsoft's lineup a tougher sell right now.