Microsoft releases Azure Linux 4.0 for Azure, bare-metal, virtual machines
Technology
Microsoft released Azure Linux 4.0, its latest cloud-focused operating system, on July 2.
Built on Fedora Linux, this version is designed to run smoothly on Azure's infrastructure but can also power bare-metal servers and virtual machines, so it is flexible whether you are deep into the cloud or running your own hardware.
Kernel 6.18 tuned for Hyper-V performance
Azure Linux 4.0 features a custom-tuned Linux kernel (6.18) for better performance with Hyper-V and Azure VMs, though there is no graphical interface in the beta yet.
It comes packed with security tools like confidential computing and Defender for Cloud, plus official support and SLAs if you are using it on Azure.
Support for the ISO is community-based.