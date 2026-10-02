Microsoft releases Azure Linux 4.0 for cloud and on-premises servers
Technology
Microsoft just dropped Azure Linux 4.0, a big step up that now lets you run it not only on Azure's cloud but also on your own servers and virtual machines.
Built on Fedora Linux, this version is all about giving users more flexibility, with downloadable ISO images so you can set it up pretty much anywhere.
Fedora-based Azure Linux community ISO support
Azure Linux 4.0 is based on Fedora Linux and open-source community, using build tools to create different image formats.
While anyone can use it for various server needs, official support for the ISO is community-based: everyone else gets help from the community.
Microsoft still keeps control over the core system to keep things secure and reliable, much like how Red Hat or SUSE operate.