Microsoft releases Azure Linux 4.0 for local servers and VMs
Technology
Microsoft just dropped Azure Linux 4.0, and for the first time, you can actually run it on your own server or virtual machine, not just in the Azure cloud.
It's built on Fedora Linux and uses a toughened-up Linux kernel 6.18, so it's designed to play nicely with both cloud setups and Hyper-V.
Azure-only support and unsupported ISO installations
If you're running Azure Linux 4.0 on Microsoft's cloud, you get official support and SLAs; outside of Azure (like at home), help comes from the community instead.
Also, installations using Microsoft's official ISO images are not supported.