Microsoft releases Windows 11 update with File Explorer right-click customization
Microsoft just dropped its big November update for Windows 11, and there is a lot packed in.
The highlight? You can now customize the right-click menu in File Explorer to quickly access your go-to apps and commands.
On the serious side, Microsoft patched 1,094 security issues, including a spoofing vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook that hackers were already exploiting in the wild, so your system is getting a real safety boost.
Cloud rebuild available for Windows reinstalls
There is a fresh Cloud rebuild feature if you ever need to reinstall Windows (just remember to back up your stuff first).
You will also notice an updated AutoPlay dialog and smoother search in File Explorer.
The update installs automatically for everyone on supported devices; just make sure to restart so you get all the perks and protection.