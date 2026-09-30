Microsoft releases Windows 11 version 26H2 with usability improvements

File Explorer now has AI tools with a Microsoft 365 subscription and a Copilot license so you can edit supported images or get document summaries from documents stored on OneDrive and SharePoint through Microsoft Copilot without opening the files.

The Start menu is redesigned with a scrollable All apps section and layout options for easier app finding.

You can move your taskbar to the top, bottom, left, or right edge of the display and even keep an eye on AI agents from there.

Plus, new recovery tools make rolling back your PC or recovering quickly much simpler.