Microsoft removes Together Mode from Teams
What's the story
Microsoft is retiring the "Together Mode" feature from its Teams platform. The move comes as part of a larger effort to simplify the user experience on the platform. Together Mode was introduced during the pandemic to create a virtual conference room-like experience for remote meetings. It used AI technology to cut out participants' heads and shoulders and place them in a shared virtual space with other meeting attendees.
Feature removal
Related features to be removed as well
Along with the retirement of Together Mode, Microsoft will also remove related features like scenes and seat assignments. The company says this is part of an effort to reduce fragmentation across different platforms and create a more streamlined interface with fewer options. This move is aimed at reducing user confusion and making the Teams experience more intuitive overall.
Enhanced focus
Shift in focus for Microsoft
With the removal of Together Mode and its associated features, Microsoft hopes to shift its focus toward improving video quality, stability, and performance on Teams. The company believes that a simplified interface with fewer options will lead to a better user experience overall. The changes are being rolled out gradually, with the Together Mode toggle already disappearing from the view menu.