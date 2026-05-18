Microsoft removes Together Mode from Teams

Along with the retirement of Together Mode, Microsoft will also remove related features like scenes and seat assignments. The company says this is part of an effort to reduce fragmentation across different platforms and create a more streamlined interface with fewer options. This move is aimed at reducing user confusion and making the Teams experience more intuitive overall.

Enhanced focus

Shift in focus for Microsoft

With the removal of Together Mode and its associated features, Microsoft hopes to shift its focus toward improving video quality, stability, and performance on Teams. The company believes that a simplified interface with fewer options will lead to a better user experience overall. The changes are being rolled out gradually, with the Together Mode toggle already disappearing from the view menu.