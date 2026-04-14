Microsoft rents Narvik nScale capacity, deploys 30,000 NVIDIA chips

OpenAI rethinks $600 billion infrastructure plan

OpenAI is rethinking its infrastructure game after telling investors it would spend about $600 billion on infrastructure by 2030 and missing out on the Narvik site.

While they hunt for new options in Norway, Microsoft is moving fast, snapping up capacity through deals like this one to keep up with exploding demand for AI and cloud services.

The race to build smarter tech just keeps heating up.