Microsoft report ranks India 7th worldwide for customer hacking impacts
Technology
India has been ranked seventh worldwide for customer impacts from hacking in early 2026, according to Microsoft's latest Digital Defense Report.
The report, which drew telemetry from more than 165 trillion daily security signals every day, points out that cyberattacks are spreading faster and organizations need to react quickly.
Microsoft flags AI, lateral movement, passwords
Microsoft highlights three big shifts: hackers are moving easily across connected networks, AI is making both attacks and defenses smarter, and stolen passwords remain the main way hackers break in.
Phishing scams have also jumped sharply, now making up 23% of all recorded intrusions, so staying alert online is more important than ever.