Microsoft rolls out on device AI model and execution containers
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out fresh AI features for Windows PCs, making them more secure, without always needing the cloud.
There's a new AI coding model that runs right on your laptop and Microsoft Execution Containers to keep your data safe from nosy AI systems.
Microsoft, NVIDIA unveil Surface Laptop Ultra
To make all this happen, Microsoft teamed up with NVIDIA. Anthropic and OpenAI will use the tools.
Microsoft and NVIDIA introduced the Surface Laptop Ultra.
Microsoft says these updates will help IT teams keep every device secure and give Apple some real competition in the personal tech game.