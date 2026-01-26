Microsoft rushes out fix after Outlook crashes hit users

If you use Outlook Classic with PST files on OneDrive, you probably noticed the app freezing on startup, missing Sent Items, or needing constant restarts. All of this started after the January 13 update.

Why this update matters now

This patch not only fixes those annoying crashes but also sorts out Remote Desktop and shutdown bugs from earlier updates.

It's especially important if you rely on POP/PST in Outlook.

If your apps have been acting up lately, grab this update ASAP to get things back to normal—no need to uninstall anything else.