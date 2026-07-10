Microsoft's carbon emissions jump 25% amid AI boom

Resource impact

Microsoft's emissions intensity also increased

Along with the spike in carbon emissions, Microsoft's emissions intensity has also increased. It now pollutes more for every dollar it generates in revenue. The company's emissions intensity rose to 75 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per million dollars of revenue from 68.1 the previous year. This is the first increase in at least six years despite a 15% growth in revenue to $281.7 billion during this period. Microsoft's water consumption also increased by 22% to 8,170 megaliters.