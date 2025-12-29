You can now download this canceled Windows OS

Andromeda OS, a long-forgotten operating system from Microsoft , is now available for download. The software was originally designed for the Surface Duo series and had a Windows Phone-like interface. However, it was ultimately scrapped in favor of Android . Now, thanks to developer Gustave Monce's efforts, Andromeda OS has made an unofficial comeback, albeit in an unstable state.

Historical context Andromeda OS: A glimpse into the past Andromeda OS was a unique blend of Windows 10 and a mobile-friendly interface, making it an interesting alternative for the Surface Duo range. However, Microsoft decided to ditch this ambitious project and go with Android instead. This decision led to the demise of Andromeda OS and its transition into obscurity. Now, Monce has revived it on their Surface Duo device, giving us a glimpse of what could have been.

Installation process Downloading and installing Andromeda OS Monce has made Andromeda OS available for download on their website, along with a detailed installation guide. However, it's important to note that the software is only compatible with the original Surface Duo due to driver issues. If you do decide to install it, be aware that all your Android and Windows data will be erased in the process.