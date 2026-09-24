Microsoft's new Surface Mouse gets Copilot button, haptic feedback
What's the story
Microsoft has announced the second generation of its Surface Mouse, set to hit the market on October 13. The new model comes with haptic feedback support and a customizable action button. The latter is mainly meant for quick access to Copilot but can also be configured for other shortcuts using the Surface app.
Enhanced experience
The haptic feedback works with clicks, drags, and alignment
Brett Ostrum, Corporate Vice President of Surface Devices, explained the haptic feedback feature as "a small, purposeful physical response to the moment you usually only see on a screen."
He added that it's subtle by design but noticeable within seconds and hard to give up once you have it.
The haptic feedback works with clicks, drags, and alignment across Windows 11.
App compatibility
Haptic feedback in Windows 11
Microsoft added haptic feedback support in Windows 11 earlier this year. The feature is compatible with apps like PowerPoint, Affinity, Concepts, and Filmora.
Logitech's MX Master 4 also has haptic feedback, while its Pro X2 Superstrike and the newly launched X3 come with a haptic-based clicks system that doesn't support the Windows 11 haptic feedback.
Design upgrades
Surface Mouse will be available in black and platinum colors
The redesigned Surface Mouse is more comfortable for all-day use, with a soft-touch material at the top.
It also supports Bluetooth 6.0, allowing you to pair it with up to three devices.
The new model will be available in black and platinum color options, priced at $79.99.