Microsoft's latest Windows update breaks key features for users

The RDS problems range from connection failures after a few minutes to servers hanging at "Please wait for the Remote Desktop Configuration."

Related tools such as Microsoft Management Console (MMC), RDS Licensing Diagnoser, and File Explorer may also become unresponsive.

As for some USB Audio Class 1.0 devices, some users have reported issues like no audio output or malfunctioning sound settings/volume controls on Windows 11 versions 26H1, 25H2, and 24H2.