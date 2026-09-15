Microsoft's latest Windows update breaks key features for users
What's the story
Microsoft's recent security updates have caused a number of issues for users. The company has confirmed that the patches can break Remote Desktop Services (RDS), mute certain USB audio devices, and disrupt pasting in Excel. The problems were first reported on social media soon after the update was released. Microsoft has confirmed that RDS is broken on several Windows versions including Windows 11 26H1 and Windows Server 2012.
Technical glitches
RDS and USB audio issues
The RDS problems range from connection failures after a few minutes to servers hanging at "Please wait for the Remote Desktop Configuration."
Related tools such as Microsoft Management Console (MMC), RDS Licensing Diagnoser, and File Explorer may also become unresponsive.
As for some USB Audio Class 1.0 devices, some users have reported issues like no audio output or malfunctioning sound settings/volume controls on Windows 11 versions 26H1, 25H2, and 24H2.
Software setback
Patch breaks pasting in Excel
The latest update for Microsoft's productivity applications has also caused problems.
A patch for Excel remote code execution and information disclosure vulnerabilities has disrupted the basic paste operation in Excel 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2024.
"Although users try to paste content, the source remains selected and the destination is unmodified," Microsoft explained.