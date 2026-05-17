XBOX: Microsoft's gaming console gets rebranded in all-caps

The rebranding to XBOX isn't a major departure from Microsoft's historical branding choices. The original XBOX logo was in all caps, and the company has used similar styles for logos of XBOX 360, XBOX One, and XBOX Series X/S consoles. This new move also comes after Sharma had previously renamed Microsoft Gaming back to XBOX a few weeks ago.

Strategic vision

'Return of XBOX' vision drives rebranding and updates

The rebranding is part of Sharma's vision for a "return of Xbox." This has included fan-focused console updates, a new XBOX logo, and changes to Game Pass pricing. Last week, she also announced major organizational changes at XBOX and unveiled a new boot-up animation for the console. The restructuring of the XBOX platform team aims to create an "affordable, personal, and open" platform by staying close to its work and community.