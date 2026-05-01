Microsoft's Xbox mode now available on all Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft has announced the rollout of its Xbox mode for all Windows 11 PCs. The feature, which was first introduced as the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) on ASUS ' Xbox Ally devices, brings a full-screen interface to the Xbox PC app. The move is aimed at bridging the gap between Xbox consoles and Windows systems.

Rollout details How to get the new experience The Xbox team has confirmed that some players in select markets will be able to download the new experience today, with wider availability planned for the coming weeks. To get the Xbox mode, users will have to install the latest Windows update for their Windows 11 PCs. The feature was originally debuted on handheld devices before being rolled out to all compatible PCs.

User influence Player feedback shaped the Xbox mode experience The Xbox team has said that the development of Xbox mode on Windows 11 PCs was heavily influenced by player feedback. "Since first introducing Xbox mode, formerly known as 'full screen experience,' on Windows handhelds, we've been listening closely to player feedback and continuing to evolve the experience across devices," said the Xbox team.

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