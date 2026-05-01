Microsoft's Xbox mode now available on all Windows 11 PCs
What's the story
Microsoft has announced the rollout of its Xbox mode for all Windows 11 PCs. The feature, which was first introduced as the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) on ASUS' Xbox Ally devices, brings a full-screen interface to the Xbox PC app. The move is aimed at bridging the gap between Xbox consoles and Windows systems.
Rollout details
How to get the new experience
The Xbox team has confirmed that some players in select markets will be able to download the new experience today, with wider availability planned for the coming weeks. To get the Xbox mode, users will have to install the latest Windows update for their Windows 11 PCs. The feature was originally debuted on handheld devices before being rolled out to all compatible PCs.
User influence
Player feedback shaped the Xbox mode experience
The Xbox team has said that the development of Xbox mode on Windows 11 PCs was heavily influenced by player feedback. "Since first introducing Xbox mode, formerly known as 'full screen experience,' on Windows handhelds, we've been listening closely to player feedback and continuing to evolve the experience across devices," said the Xbox team.
Additional enhancements
Other updates from Microsoft
Along with the rollout of Xbox mode, Microsoft is also releasing improvements for the Xbox Ally X handheld. This includes a preview of its Auto SR upscaling technology. Furthermore, Xbox console owners will get a new dashboard update today. The update will allow them to disable Quick Resume on individual games and add custom colors to their dashboards.