Microsoft says Chinese-linked Storm-0940 breached ConnectWise, affected global industries
Microsoft has uncovered a cyberattack on ConnectWise, an IT services company, by a Chinese-linked hacker group called Storm-0940.
This attack reached into big industries like aerospace, defense, and finance around the world.
The hackers used a tool called ARTEX to sneak into company systems.
ConnectWise is still investigating what happened, and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Storm-0940 used ARTEX to automate intrusions
Storm-0940 used ARTEX to automate its hacking, scanning systems and stealing data, giving it deep access to cloud networks in some cases.
While most of its attempts were blocked, it still managed to stick around in several organizations.
This incident is another reminder that cyberattacks from groups linked to China are an ongoing challenge for global security and shows why strong digital defenses are more important than ever.