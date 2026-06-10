Microsoft says researcher exposed unpatched Windows Defender and BitLocker flaws
Microsoft is not happy with a researcher known as "Nightmare Eclipse" for sharing details about unpatched security holes in Windows Defender and BitLocker before fixes were ready.
The company says this jump-the-gun move broke their Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure process, making it easier for hackers to target users.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) backed Microsoft up.
Microsoft developing patches, weighing legal action
Microsoft says its security teams are working on updates to fix the exposed issues, codenamed BlueHammer, RedSun, UnDefend, and YellowKey.
They're also looking into possible legal action against anyone helping criminals exploit these flaws.
Microsoft stressed that responsible disclosure helps keep everyone safer and ensures researchers get proper credit (and rewards) for finding problems the right way.