Microsoft sees India as crucial to its global AI strategy
Technology
India is quickly becoming a major force in Microsoft's AI world.
Asha Sharma, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, called India "an amazing flywheel" for open-source innovation and a key part of the company's global AI plans.
India added over 5 million new developers to GitHub last year
India added over 5 million new developers to GitHub last year—more than any other country—bringing its community to nearly 22 million strong.
Indian companies are also jumping on tools like Azure AI and GitHub Copilot, making big moves in tech and shaping how software gets built.