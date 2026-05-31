Microsoft suspends 'Nightmare Eclipse' after posting 0-day exploit code Technology May 31, 2026

Microsoft is in hot water after suspending "Nightmare Eclipse," a person using that name who publicly shared code for a 0-day exploit.

The company disabled their accounts on GitHub, GitLab, and even the Microsoft Security Response Center, saying proper reporting rules weren't followed.

Microsoft has hinted at possible legal action, while the move has stirred up questions about how big tech handles vulnerability disclosures.