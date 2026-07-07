Microsoft Teams introduces AI facilitator and smarter meeting notes

Teams AI Facilitator disabled by default

The AI Facilitator listens in on meeting conversations to catch when someone might be lost or missing context, and then jumps in with helpful info right in the chat.

The AI Facilitator is disabled by default, and you can turn off all AI meeting features using a dedicated toggle.

Teams Rooms on Windows will get expanded AI-powered notes to quickly sum up what was discussed and track action items.

Plus, chats are better organized with new Muted and Meeting sections, and guest invites will finally come from the organizer's real email instead of a generic address, making things feel a bit more personal.