Microsoft Teams introduces AI facilitator and smarter meeting notes
Microsoft Teams is getting a boost with new AI tools designed to make meetings and chats smoother.
The biggest highlights: an AI Facilitator that helps spot confusion during calls, smarter note-taking for in-person meetings, easier-to-navigate chat sections, and more personalized guest invites.
The update is rolling out now and guest invitations are expected by the end of July 2026, with the AI Facilitator expected in the coming weeks and the AI-generated notes feature reaching everyone by October 2026.
Teams AI Facilitator disabled by default
The AI Facilitator listens in on meeting conversations to catch when someone might be lost or missing context, and then jumps in with helpful info right in the chat.
The AI Facilitator is disabled by default, and you can turn off all AI meeting features using a dedicated toggle.
Teams Rooms on Windows will get expanded AI-powered notes to quickly sum up what was discussed and track action items.
Plus, chats are better organized with new Muted and Meeting sections, and guest invites will finally come from the organizer's real email instead of a generic address, making things feel a bit more personal.