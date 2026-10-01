Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming fees after 5 monthly hours
Technology
Microsoft is testing new charges for Xbox Cloud Gaming. After your first five hours each month (if you're on the lowest tier of Xbox Cloud Gaming), you'll need to pay to keep playing.
The update, which kicks in next month, follows testing with "Insiders" and aims to give players more flexible options.
Xbox Cloud Gaming priced from $3.99
After your five free hours, extra playtime starts at $3.99 for 10 hours, $7.99 for 25 hours, or $11.99 for 50 hours (which works out to about 24 cents per hour if you go big).
There's also a totally free, ad-supported streaming option, just expect longer waits and lower quality if you pick that route.