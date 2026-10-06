Microsoft to allow skipping Microsoft account during Windows 11 setup
Technology
Setting up a new Windows 11 PC could get easier.
Microsoft is working on letting users skip the mandatory Microsoft account login during setup.
Microsoft Developer Community VP Scott Hanselman recently acknowledged this is a big user request and said he was "working on it," so local account fans may finally get their wish.
Pavan Davuluri previews Windows 11 improvements
This move is part of a bigger push to make Windows 11 less frustrating.
According to Pavan Davuluri, head of Windows, upcoming features will let you tweak your taskbar, have more control over updates, and enjoy a smoother File Explorer experience, all aimed at making daily use feel simpler and more personal.