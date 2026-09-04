Microsoft to cap Xbox Cloud Gaming monthly hours starting November
Technology
Xbox Cloud Gaming is capping how many hours you can play each month, starting this November.
Depending on your Game Pass tier, you'll get between 5 and 15 hours of cloud gaming per month.
Microsoft says it is making this change to deal with rising costs as more people spend longer playing: presumably all the more so in the midst of RAMageddon.
Game Pass tiers limited 15/10/5 hours
Game Pass Ultimate users get 15 hours, Premium gets 10, and Essential gets 5 hours of cloud play each month.
If you hit your limit, you can buy extra gaming hours through the Xbox Store, even if you're not a subscriber.
Microsoft says only about 4% of Game Pass subscribers will be affected, and it will share pricing details before launch.