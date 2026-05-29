Microsoft's own coding AI model could arrive soon

Microsoft is gearing up to enter the AI coding race with a new in-house model. The tech giant plans to unveil this cutting-edge technology at its annual Build developer conference in San Francisco next week (June 2-3). The move comes as part of Microsoft's strategy to bolster its own independent AI ecosystem and compete directly with tools from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Model integration New AI model likely to be integrated into GitHub Copilot The new coding-focused AI model is likely to be integrated into GitHub Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant for developers. This development comes as Microsoft looks to improve its offerings in the face of growing competition from other tech giants. Currently, GitHub Copilot uses technology from various AI companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

Internal trials Microsoft's internal use of Claude code In a bid to keep up with the competition, Microsoft had allowed thousands of its employees to use Anthropic's Claude Code internally over the past few months. The tool was well-received within the company as it made coding tasks easier for non-engineering employees. However, Microsoft is now looking to shift focus toward its own Copilot-based command line tools by June-end.

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Financial implications Cost-cutting and control advantages for Microsoft The shift from third-party AI software to its own tools could also help Microsoft cut down on operating expenses as it enters its next financial year. The change would also give the company more control over the evolution of its AI tools in the future. This strategic pivot is part of Microsoft's larger plan to build advanced AI systems internally and possibly acquire promising AI start-ups.

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