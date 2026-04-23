Microsoft to use Anthropic's Claude Mythos preview to find vulnerabilities
Technology
Microsoft plans to use Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview, a powerful AI model, to help spot and fix software bugs way earlier in the development process.
After testing it on its own open-source benchmark, Microsoft found it catches vulnerabilities much better than older systems.
Claude Mythos preview finds thousands vulnerabilities
Since being announced on April 7, 2026, Claude Mythos Preview has already found thousands of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers, and other software.
This is all part of Project Glasswing, a team-up between companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple to test this AI in real-world conditions.
The goal? Make digital life safer for everyone by finding problems before they become big headaches.