Microsoft to use Anthropic's Claude Mythos preview to find vulnerabilities

Claude Mythos preview finds thousands vulnerabilities

Since being announced on April 7, 2026, Claude Mythos Preview has already found thousands of major vulnerabilities in operating systems, web browsers, and other software.

This is all part of Project Glasswing, a team-up between companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple to test this AI in real-world conditions.

The goal? Make digital life safer for everyone by finding problems before they become big headaches.