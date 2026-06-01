Microsoft unveils 1st ever MAI-Thinking-1 reasoning model with 35B parameters

Microsoft unveils MAI-Code-1, MAI-Image-2.5, MAI-Transcribe-1.5

Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft unveiled MAI-Code-1 (a speedy coding model for GitHub and Copilot) and MAI-Image-2.5 (for creating images in PowerPoint and OneDrive).

They also showed off MAI-Transcribe-1.5, which supports 43 languages, alongside new voice models, plus a partnership with Mayo Clinic to develop a new frontier model for healthcare.

You can try these models on Fireworks AI, Foundry, Baseten, or Open Router.