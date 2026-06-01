Microsoft unveils 1st ever MAI-Thinking-1 reasoning model with 35B parameters
Microsoft just announced seven fresh AI models at its Build conference, and the big news is MAI-Thinking-1, their first-ever reasoning model.
With 35 billion parameters and trained on licensed enterprise data, it tackles tricky tasks and copyright worries.
In blind tests, it beat Anthropic's Sonnet 4.61 and matched Opus 4.6 in coding benchmarks.
Microsoft unveils MAI-Code-1, MAI-Image-2.5, MAI-Transcribe-1.5
Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft unveiled MAI-Code-1 (a speedy coding model for GitHub and Copilot) and MAI-Image-2.5 (for creating images in PowerPoint and OneDrive).
They also showed off MAI-Transcribe-1.5, which supports 43 languages, alongside new voice models, plus a partnership with Mayo Clinic to develop a new frontier model for healthcare.
You can try these models on Fireworks AI, Foundry, Baseten, or Open Router.