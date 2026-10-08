Microsoft unveils $2,599 Surface Ultra with NVIDIA RTX Spark AI
Microsoft just announced the Surface Ultra, a new laptop priced at $2,599 and packing NVIDIA's state-of-the-art RTX Spark AI chip.
This means faster performance and less need to rely on pricey cloud services for heavy tasks.
The big reveal happened in San Francisco with both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sharing their excitement about how AI is changing the game.
Microsoft Surface Ultra ships October 16
The Surface Ultra is designed for developers and creators who need serious computing muscle, and it ships starting October 16.
With its "hybrid intelligence" features, it's set to compete directly with Apple's new local AI desktops.
Microsoft is also doubling down on bringing more AI into its popular apps by teaming up with partners like OpenAI and Anthropic, so expect smarter tools across the board.