Microsoft unveils $49.99 Xbox Nano Controller designed for younger players
Microsoft just dropped the Xbox Nano Controller, a super compact, just over five inches gamepad built for younger players and easy to use across different devices.
It keeps all 18 standard controls, connects via Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless, and adds a handy programmable button plus a built-in rechargeable battery.
Preorders are live now in the US for $49.99, with sales starting November 4, 2026.
Microsoft brings Xbox to TVs
The Nano isn't just about size: it's part of Microsoft's push to make gaming more accessible.
It's teaming up with TV makers so you can play Xbox games straight from smart TVs (no console needed).
There are also special deals like Samsung TVs bundled with two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The big idea: play your favorite games on PC, mobile, and VR headsets, pretty much wherever you want.