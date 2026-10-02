Microsoft unveils Agent 365 to curb AI agent insider threats

Microsoft just dropped Agent 365, a new platform designed to help companies keep their AI agents in check.

Announced on March 11, 2026, it tackles the growing problem of insider threats as more businesses rely on AI.

Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, and Agent 365 uses that to spot and stop potential issues before they become big problems.