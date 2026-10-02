Microsoft unveils Agent 365 to curb AI agent insider threats
Microsoft just dropped Agent 365, a new platform designed to help companies keep their AI agents in check.
Announced on March 11, 2026, it tackles the growing problem of insider threats as more businesses rely on AI.
Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, and Agent 365 uses that to spot and stop potential issues before they become big problems.
Microsoft Entra ID's Purview E7 $99
Agent 365 gives every AI agent its own unique Entra Agent ID, making it easier to manage who can access what.
It also works with Microsoft Purview for things like data loss prevention, sensitivity labels, so your company's information stays safe and organized.
Plus, Microsoft is rolling out the Microsoft 365 E7 bundle (which includes Agent 365 and tools like Copilot) for $99 per user per month starting May 1, aiming to make enterprise-level security way more accessible.