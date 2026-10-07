Microsoft unveils Agent 365 to manage enterprise AI agent fleets
Microsoft announced Agent 365, a new tool built to help companies manage their growing fleets of AI agents, which can sometimes be risky because they have extensive network access.
Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, highlighted that, "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI."
Agent 365 integrates Entra Defender Purview
Agent 365 gives companies one dashboard to watch what their AI agents are up to, spot security issues, and assign each bot a unique digital ID with Microsoft Entra.
It also teams up with Defender for vulnerability checks and brings in Purview for data governance and compliance.
The tool is part of the Microsoft 365 E7 suite, launching May 1, 2026, at $99 per user per month.