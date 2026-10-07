Microsoft unveils Agent 365 to manage enterprise AI agent fleets

Microsoft announced Agent 365, a new tool built to help companies manage their growing fleets of AI agents, which can sometimes be risky because they have extensive network access.

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, highlighted that, "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI."