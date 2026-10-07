Microsoft unveils Azure Linux 4.0 based on Fedora, kernel 6.18
Microsoft just rolled out Azure Linux 4.0, a fresh, secure version of Linux built on Fedora, made especially for running stuff in the cloud or on servers.
It packs a toughened-up Linux kernel (6.18) and extra security thanks to SELinux, all designed to work smoothly with Microsoft's Azure platform.
Security features and Azure Marketplace availability
Azure Linux 4.0 is all about keeping things safe and easy to manage, with features like confidential computing, supported lifecycle, and CVE patching.
You can grab it from the Azure Marketplace: just know there is no fancy graphical interface; it is all server tools here.
If you run it on Azure, you get official support; if you use it elsewhere via ISO download, support comes from the community instead.
Plus, there are prebuilt images so you can tweak things your way if needed.