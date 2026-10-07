Microsoft unveils Azure Linux 4.0 based on Fedora, kernel 6.18

Azure Linux 4.0 is all about keeping things safe and easy to manage, with features like confidential computing, supported lifecycle, and CVE patching.

You can grab it from the Azure Marketplace: just know there is no fancy graphical interface; it is all server tools here.

If you run it on Azure, you get official support; if you use it elsewhere via ISO download, support comes from the community instead.

Plus, there are prebuilt images so you can tweak things your way if needed.