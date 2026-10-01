Microsoft's Hybrid Intelligence gives Copilot more control over your files
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled Hybrid Intelligence, a set of software orchestration tools that will let your PC run AI models locally. With this feature enabled, the updated Copilot app can access files on your computer and take actions across apps and settings. Microsoft says while Copilot will still rely on cloud inference for complex tasks, it can also run prompts against models running directly on your computer in cost- or privacy-sensitive scenarios.
Coding
Enhancements for coding
For those using Copilot for coding assistance, Microsoft says Hybrid Intelligence improves the experience in several ways.
It makes writing native Windows apps directly from Copilot easier and safer with new Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC) tech.
This technology ensures local AI agents remain in a secure sandbox, thereby enhancing security while developing applications on the platform.
AI upgrade
Improvements to Autopilot
Hybrid Intelligence also improves Autopilot, Microsoft's personal AI agent. It can now use local files to inform its responses.
In a demo, the assistant helped an employee organize their tax documents for filing by using a local model to find, rename, and zip the files.
This way, no information was sent to the cloud, further emphasizing Microsoft's focus on privacy and security in its AI advancements.