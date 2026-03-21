'MAI-Image-2': Microsoft's new AI model generates photorealistic images

Microsoft has unveiled its latest text-to-image artificial intelligence (AI) model, MAI-Image-2. The new tool is designed to enhance creative workflows by focusing on photorealism, reliable text rendering, and detailed scene generation. The company says the model produces images with natural lighting, accurate skin tones, and realistic environments while reducing post-production work.

Information Addressing text generation challenge One of the key upgrades in MAI-Image-2 is its ability to generate consistent in-image text. This opens up possibilities for infographics, slides, posters, and diagrams with greater accuracy. The feature addresses a long-standing limitation in image generation models where text often appears distorted.

Model ranking MAI-Image-2 performance and ranking As of March 19, Microsoft's MAI-Image-2 ranks fifth among the 51 models tracked by Arena.ai. The top five spots are dominated by Gemini's three models: 3.1 Flash, 3 Pro Image 2K, and 3 Pro Image. OpenAI's GPT-image-1.5 is second in the rankings. Arena.ai is a crowdsourced platform that ranks large language models (LLMs) and other AI models based on user preferences.

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Advanced features Enhancements for creative professionals MAI-Image-2 also excels in complex and imaginative outputs, enabling cinematic compositions and surreal visuals. The model was developed with input from photographers, designers, and visual storytellers to better meet practical creative needs. It is now available for preview through the MAI Playground, a public testing environment for Microsoft's in-house AI models.

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