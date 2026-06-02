Microsoft unveils Project Solara platform for wearable and desktop AI
Microsoft just revealed Project Solara at Build 2026, a new platform that brings smart AI agents to wearables, desktops, and more.
The goal? To make AI tools that actually understand your context and are easy to access wherever you are.
They showed off two reference device concepts: the Project Solara Badge Device (a wearable powered by Qualcomm) for on-the-go help, and the Project Solara Desk Device (using MediaTek chips) for always-on support at your workspace.
Solara privacy features, Qualcomm and MediaTek
Solara is built with privacy and security in mind, featuring things like facial authentication and advanced sensors.
Microsoft's teaming up with Qualcomm and MediaTek to help evolve these concepts into future products that fit different lifestyles, so AI can work smoothly across whatever devices you use.