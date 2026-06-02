Microsoft unveils Project Solara platform for wearable and desktop AI Technology Jun 02, 2026

Microsoft just revealed Project Solara at Build 2026, a new platform that brings smart AI agents to wearables, desktops, and more.

The goal? To make AI tools that actually understand your context and are easy to access wherever you are.

They showed off two reference device concepts: the Project Solara Badge Device (a wearable powered by Qualcomm) for on-the-go help, and the Project Solara Desk Device (using MediaTek chips) for always-on support at your workspace.