Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop Ultra with RTX Spark starting $2,599.99
Technology
Microsoft just dropped the Surface Laptop Ultra, hoping to win over developers and creative pros who need serious power.
Starting at $2,599.99, it's built around NVIDIA's new RTX Spark chip and is clearly aimed at folks who want a Windows alternative to Apple's MacBook Pro.
Durable CNC design and repairable internals
The laptop features a sturdy CNC-machined aluminum body and a sharp high-res touchscreen.
Microsoft put it through tough durability tests in its Redmond labs, so it should handle daily wear well.
There's also a handy magnetic USB-C charging port for easy plug-ins.
Inside, the layout maximizes space for the battery and easier repairs, and while most games need emulation because of its Arm chip, early tests show smooth performance overall.