Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition for 25th anniversary
Xbox is turning 25, and Microsoft's marking the milestone with a special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition.
This console nods to the original Xbox with its green translucent look and matching controller.
Under the hood, it's set up for serious gaming thanks to 1TB of storage, a Zen 2 CPU, and RDNA 2 graphics.
The release is planned for November 2026, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Hulk-green shell and FanFest LA giveaway
The X25 stands out with its Hulk-green translucent shell, glowing green "X," and anniversary branding, definitely eye-catching. It packs 16GB of GDDR6 RAM alongside its custom Zen 2 CPU and powerful RDNA 2 GPU.
The controller matches the console's transparent vibe while sticking to classic Xbox style.
If you're heading to FanFest LA with an official badge this year, you might score one for free as part of a special giveaway!