Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition for 25th anniversary Technology Jun 08, 2026

Xbox is turning 25, and Microsoft's marking the milestone with a special Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition.

This console nods to the original Xbox with its green translucent look and matching controller.

Under the hood, it's set up for serious gaming thanks to 1TB of storage, a Zen 2 CPU, and RDNA 2 graphics.

The release is planned for November 2026, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.