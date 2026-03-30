Microsoft updates Copilot with 'Critique' and 'Model council' tools Technology Mar 30, 2026

Microsoft has rolled out big updates to its Copilot research assistant, letting you tap into multiple AI models for smarter, more reliable answers.

The new "Critique" feature teams up OpenAI's GPT (which writes the first draft) with Anthropic's Claude (which double-checks it for accuracy).

Plus, the new "Model Council" lets you compare different AI responses side by side, so you can pick what works best.