Microsoft updates Copilot with 'Critique' and 'Model council' tools
Technology
Microsoft has rolled out big updates to its Copilot research assistant, letting you tap into multiple AI models for smarter, more reliable answers.
The new "Critique" feature teams up OpenAI's GPT (which writes the first draft) with Anthropic's Claude (which double-checks it for accuracy).
Plus, the new "Model Council" lets you compare different AI responses side by side, so you can pick what works best.
Microsoft expands Copilot cowork access
These upgrades come as Microsoft expands access to its Copilot Cowork tool through the Frontier program.
This means more people can try out the latest AI features early, part of Microsoft's push to keep up with rivals like Google Gemini and Anthropic's own AI tools.