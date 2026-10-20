Microsoft upgrades sovereign cloud to protect sensitive data, ensure compliance
Microsoft just dropped a bunch of upgrades for its sovereign cloud, all designed to help organizations keep their sensitive data extra secure and in their own hands.
The focus? Making sure companies can control who accesses their info, protect it better, and stay on top of compliance.
Microsoft adds sovereign cloud control features
Among the highlights: there's now a Sovereign Control Panel for easy compliance checks, Data Guardian for tracking engineer access in the EU and European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and Azure Managed HSM so users can handle encryption keys themselves.
Microsoft also introduced Azure Confidential Clean Rooms (for safe teamwork on sensitive projects) and expanded its Sovereign Private Cloud with more local features.
All these updates are about giving users more control and peace of mind when working with important data online.